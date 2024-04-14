Graypoint LLC Sells 3,748 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Graypoint LLC lessened its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 27.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,748 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $40,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $211,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 13.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 17.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 205,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.50 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

American Electric Power Trading Down 1.0 %

American Electric Power stock opened at $82.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $94.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.42 and its 200 day moving average is $79.74.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 82.82%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Articles

