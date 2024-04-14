Graypoint LLC Sells 5,062 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Graypoint LLC reduced its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,062 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 221,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.71.

In related news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $322,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,985,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ELAN opened at $14.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $7.88 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 27.87%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

