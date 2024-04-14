Graypoint LLC Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Graypoint LLC cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 increased its position in shares of Prologis by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Prologis by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 252,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,611,000 after acquiring an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.67.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.00 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.64 and a 12 month high of $137.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $110.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 38.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 116.72%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

