Graypoint LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Graypoint LLC lessened its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,575 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $481,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.54.

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

DIS stock opened at $114.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $78.73 and a 12-month high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.42.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.25. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

