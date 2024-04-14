GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 6.5 %

Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,651. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66.

GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of forest products in Canada, and the United States. It operates in two segments, Forest Products and Paper Products. The Forest Products segment manufactures and markets a range of spruce-pine-fir lumber, wood chips, and other by-products for use in residential and multi-family homes, light industrial and commercial facilities, and the home repair and remodel markets.

