GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF) Short Interest Up 52.6% in March

GreenFirst Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:ICLTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,400 shares, an increase of 52.6% from the March 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 201,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
GreenFirst Forest Products Stock Down 6.5 %
Shares of GreenFirst Forest Products stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,651. GreenFirst Forest Products has a 12-month low of C$0.50 and a 12-month high of C$1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.66.
GreenFirst Forest Products Company Profile
