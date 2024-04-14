Greggs plc (LON:GRG) Insider Purchases £1,797.90 in Stock

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Roisin Currie acquired 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,766 ($35.01) per share, with a total value of £1,797.90 ($2,275.53).

Greggs Stock Performance

Greggs stock opened at GBX 2,756 ($34.88) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,783.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,604.88. Greggs plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,244 ($28.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,914 ($36.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,982.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Greggs alerts:

Greggs Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a GBX 86 ($1.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $16.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Greggs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,460.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,450 ($43.67) price objective on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,075 ($38.92).

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Greggs

About Greggs

(Get Free Report)

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.