Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Hits $5.21 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. Grin has a total market cap of $5.21 million and approximately $349,964.99 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0530 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,823.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $482.16 or 0.00755847 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.75 or 0.00121879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00009253 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00040123 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.63 or 0.00184396 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00039741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.90 or 0.00104871 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

