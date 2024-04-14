Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Up 59.5% in March

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HOFVW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

