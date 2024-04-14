Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW) Short Interest Up 59.5% in March

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFVW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,400 shares, an increase of 59.5% from the March 15th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HOFVW opened at $0.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.07.
About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment
- What are earnings reports?
- 5 Trends You Need to Know This Quarter
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/8 – 4/12
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- You Can Follow BlackRock’s Market View for Your Money
Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.