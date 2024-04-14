Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Sold by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HASI opened at $25.64 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $13.22 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.88%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HASI. Bank of America raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

