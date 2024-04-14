Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Acquires 258,432 Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871,312 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after purchasing an additional 258,432 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 1.05% of InMode worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of InMode by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,443,513 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $203,315,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in InMode by 23.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $117,435,000 after purchasing an additional 598,300 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of InMode by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,940,890 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $43,166,000 after purchasing an additional 351,863 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after purchasing an additional 840,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of InMode by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,736,843 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $64,871,000 after buying an additional 1,156,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INMD traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,865,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,305. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 2.16. InMode Ltd. has a 12 month low of $17.74 and a 12 month high of $48.25.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. InMode had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that InMode Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of InMode from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, InMode currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

