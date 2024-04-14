Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Buys 8,024 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 130.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in VeriSign in the 1st quarter valued at $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in VeriSign by 15.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Down 2.3 %

VRSN traded down $4.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 484,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,508. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.47. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.19 and a 12 month high of $229.72.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The information services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.01 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.56% and a net margin of 54.74%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at $7,971,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.21, for a total value of $1,820,617.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,768.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $116,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,971,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,154. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of VeriSign from $237.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

