Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Cuts Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 450,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $6.49 on Friday, hitting $469.57. 6,959,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,373,525. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $469.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $435.74. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

