Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $13.36 Million Stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. decreased its stake in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,135 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.21% of Global-E Online worth $13,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBE. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 169.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Global-E Online by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLBE traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,688. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.51 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.55.

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.74 million. Global-E Online had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Global-E Online from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global-E Online has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

About Global-E Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

