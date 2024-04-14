Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 2,092.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,603 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,751 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,859,057 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,181,456,000 after buying an additional 595,952 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fortinet by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,395,593 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,687,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,129 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,603 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,007,182,000 after purchasing an additional 147,048 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 125,937.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,597,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $713,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586,086 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 156.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,441,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $554,945,000 after purchasing an additional 5,765,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.45. 5,134,673 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,320,453. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $50.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 7,572.46% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total transaction of $3,183,021.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.07, for a total value of $3,183,021.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,813,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,578,767,976.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 38,369 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total transaction of $2,549,620.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,887,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,985,992,346.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,147 shares of company stock valued at $7,424,394 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.35.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

