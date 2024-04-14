Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $297.89 Million Holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,533,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 821,759 shares during the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries makes up approximately 5.2% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 2.55% of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries worth $297,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the second quarter worth $57,000. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CEO Richard D. Francis sold 74,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.15, for a total value of $980,069.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 390,738 shares of company stock valued at $5,132,766. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

TEVA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.30. 15,238,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,766. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $14.47.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 34.90% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, research analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. HSBC began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.