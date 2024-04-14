Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $31.99 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,987,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 0.94% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSPT. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $324,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,166,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,322,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,154,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of RSPT traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.97. 504,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,791. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.50 and its 200 day moving average is $31.71. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $35.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

