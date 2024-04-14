Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Invests $47.43 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,410,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,428,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned 14.75% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,217,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,630,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,593,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,500,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,489,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPM traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.96. 39,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,074. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $28.92 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Materials ETF (RSPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weighted / Materials index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US materials companies in the S&P 500. RSPM was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

