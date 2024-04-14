Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Purchases 89,279 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,279 shares during the quarter. SolarEdge Technologies accounts for 1.6% of Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned approximately 1.73% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $92,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 129.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 205,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after purchasing an additional 116,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEDG traded down $4.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.35. 1,979,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,423. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.44 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.97 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -4.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $105.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.84.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

