Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 17 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,345,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 626,255.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in NVR by 21.5% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 3,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,720,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NVR by 6.8% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVR by 1.2% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,611.03, for a total value of $1,902,757.50. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,314,665.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,751,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,981 shares of company stock valued at $59,155,947. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th.

NVR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NVR stock traded up $60.80 on Friday, reaching $7,817.98. The company had a trading volume of 17,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,540. The firm has a market cap of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7,680.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6,861.79. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5,210.49 and a 1 year high of $8,211.40.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $133.44 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 497.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 14th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

