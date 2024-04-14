Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 54,688 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 52.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,688 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSP. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 161.7% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,573 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 44,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,026,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.98. 6,567,609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,586,598. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.80.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.