Head to Head Survey: ARQ (ARQ) and Its Rivals

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) is one of 18 public companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ARQ to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.5% of ARQ shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.4% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.2% of ARQ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ARQ alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ARQ and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ARQ $99.18 million -$12.25 million -14.62 ARQ Competitors $1.09 billion $40.04 million 9.23

Analyst Ratings

ARQ’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ARQ. ARQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ARQ and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARQ 0 0 0 0 N/A ARQ Competitors 39 317 309 9 2.43

As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 0.59%. Given ARQ’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe ARQ has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares ARQ and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARQ -12.35% -8.35% -6.16% ARQ Competitors -16.81% -49.01% -26.47%

Volatility & Risk

ARQ has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARQ’s rivals have a beta of 2.43, indicating that their average share price is 143% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ARQ rivals beat ARQ on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About ARQ

(Get Free Report)

Arq, Inc. produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control. Its products are used in various applications, including water treatment, ground water remediation, soil sediments, air emissions, and asphalt additives. The company was formerly known as Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Arq, Inc. in February 2024. Arq, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for ARQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.