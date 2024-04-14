Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Lifted to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on HL. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an outperform market weight rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $4.60 to $6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.68.

Hecla Mining Stock Performance

NYSE HL opened at $5.42 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -36.13 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.30.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $160.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.51 million. Hecla Mining had a negative return on equity of 0.27% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. Analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -20.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hecla Mining

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,913,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,564,000 after acquiring an additional 345,694 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 56,686,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $272,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,102 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036,173 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,919,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,967,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hecla Mining by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States, Canada, Japan, Korea, and China. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

