Henderson Land Development (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.88

Shares of Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.88 and traded as high as $3.01. Henderson Land Development shares last traded at $3.01, with a volume of 19,964 shares.

Henderson Land Development Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.83.

Henderson Land Development Company Profile

Henderson Land Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Development, Property Leasing, Department Stores and Supermarket-Cum-Stores Operations, Hotel Room Operation, Other Businesses, and Utility and Energy segments.

