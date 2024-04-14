Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hercules Capital worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,580,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,015,000 after purchasing an additional 59,263 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 6.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,033,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,389,000 after purchasing an additional 116,684 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Hercules Capital by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,136,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 32,831 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,032,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,956,000 after acquiring an additional 17,433 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE HTGC traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.17. 569,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,831. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $18.88. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.89.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $122.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 73.26% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

