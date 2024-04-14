Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Heron Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

HRTX stock opened at $2.91 on Thursday. Heron Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.86. The stock has a market cap of $437.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.68.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.98 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Heron Therapeutics will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heron Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 1,539.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

