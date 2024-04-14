Hexcel’s (HXL) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their underperform rating on shares of Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Bank of America currently has a $65.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $75.00.

HXL has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hexcel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hexcel from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Get Hexcel alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Hexcel

Hexcel Stock Performance

Hexcel stock opened at $62.56 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.68.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $457.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total transaction of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,831,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,782 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

(Get Free Report)

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.