HI (HI) Price Down 2.2% This Week

HI (HI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. HI has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $204,507.20 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HI has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00010990 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00016057 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001247 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,250.44 or 0.99705955 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00010804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000064 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000052 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00050602 USD and is down -2.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $216,357.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

