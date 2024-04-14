Horizen Price Reaches $8.56 on Major Exchanges (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $8.56 or 0.00013255 BTC on major exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $127.41 million and $16.25 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Horizen alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00055729 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00032941 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 14,883,094 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Horizen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Horizen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.