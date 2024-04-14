Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys 19,567 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,649 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $14,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 732.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,367,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,839,099 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 113.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,736,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,509,000 after buying an additional 6,243,626 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $188,259,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 86.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,477,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,426,000 after buying an additional 3,465,283 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after buying an additional 3,234,181 shares during the period.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.55 on Friday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.37 and a 52 week high of $50.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

