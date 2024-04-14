Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,259 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DFAC. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

DFAC stock opened at $30.88 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $32.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $28.79.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.