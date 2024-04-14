Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 689,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,094 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 7.1% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC owned 0.44% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $32,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHZ. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 57.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 275.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $45.08 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $47.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.35.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.