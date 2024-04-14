Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $6.65 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises 1.5% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $428,520,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,218,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the third quarter worth about $166,970,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $100,202,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1,045.1% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,455,000 after acquiring an additional 937,404 shares during the last quarter.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.27 and its 200 day moving average is $104.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $88.86 and a 1 year high of $115.29.
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
