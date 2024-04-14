Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New $255,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 107,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,787,000 after purchasing an additional 29,949 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 170,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,210,000 after purchasing an additional 26,891 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,337,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $171.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.69. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The firm has a market cap of $54.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

