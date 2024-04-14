Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,856 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 10,705 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $70.00 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.97 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $90.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 777.86 and a beta of 2.22. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.11 and a 1-year high of $91.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. Equities analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Shopify from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.38.

Shopify Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

See Also

