Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,740 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 139.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,740 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,386,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,246,000 after purchasing an additional 609,911 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,204,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,060,000 after purchasing an additional 286,621 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 27,325 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF stock opened at $27.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day moving average is $26.28.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

