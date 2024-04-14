Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 218.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TLH opened at $100.84 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.39. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $115.51.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

