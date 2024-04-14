Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,176 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SDY opened at $125.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.89. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $109.87 and a twelve month high of $131.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

