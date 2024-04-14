Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $751.64 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $367.35 and a 1 year high of $800.78. The stock has a market cap of $714.18 billion, a PE ratio of 129.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $761.77 and its 200-day moving average is $653.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

