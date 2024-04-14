Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Simplicity Solutions LLC

Simplicity Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,409 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $8,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,869,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 27.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the third quarter worth about $4,865,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,993 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,815,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 64,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,563,000 after buying an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $312.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $347.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $429.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $299.23 and a one year high of $541.21. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.45.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $465.42.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

