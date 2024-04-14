ICON (ICX) Trading 27.5% Lower Over Last Week

ICON (ICX) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000362 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ICON has a total market cap of $230.25 million and $25.58 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded down 27.5% against the dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 989,442,070 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 989,406,545.677177. The last known price of ICON is 0.2336762 USD and is down -11.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 127 active market(s) with $25,349,184.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

