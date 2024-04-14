Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:IPXX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HGC Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,050,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II by 6,346.7% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,962 shares during the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $15,227,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $10,322,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at about $10,218,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $10.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.