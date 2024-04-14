Ingalls & Snyder LLC Boosts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,240 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TC Energy by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,567,000 after purchasing an additional 267,934 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TC Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TC Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

TC Energy Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE TRP opened at $36.11 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $32.51 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.20. TC Energy had a net margin of 18.25% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.41%.

TC Energy Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

