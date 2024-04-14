Ingalls & Snyder LLC Invests $361,000 in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VDC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 175,803.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,266,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,770,000 after acquiring an additional 3,264,677 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 281.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,059,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,614,000 after acquiring an additional 781,940 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 631,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,379,000 after acquiring an additional 353,453 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,649,000 after acquiring an additional 110,317 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Group INC SD increased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 436,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $195.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $198.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.46. Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $172.75 and a one year high of $204.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

