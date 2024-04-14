Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,633,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,577,163,000 after buying an additional 325,808 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,512,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,934,919,000 after buying an additional 66,763 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,434,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,138,575,000 after buying an additional 1,390,427 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 104,971.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,399,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,148,938,000 after buying an additional 15,384,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.7% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,133,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,048,424,000 after buying an additional 818,849 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,925.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.45, for a total transaction of $609,991.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,421. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares in the company, valued at $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

NYSE EW opened at $90.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.01 and a 200-day moving average of $77.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $60.57 and a 1-year high of $96.12.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 23.56%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

