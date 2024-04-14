Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 1,350 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 479.6% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WELL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.57.

Welltower Stock Performance

Welltower stock opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a PE ratio of 140.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.74. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $94.63.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.79). Welltower had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 381.26%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

