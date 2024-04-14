Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 2,900 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 34,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 7,187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 789,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,149 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 90.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 506,207 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 19,953 shares during the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust alerts:

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $8.25 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Announces Dividend

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

(Free Report)

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.