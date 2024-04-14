Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 3,949 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,562 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its position in Boeing by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,395,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,776 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,749,000 after buying an additional 11,510 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc raised its position in Boeing by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 7,999 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its position in Boeing by 1,335.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 36,443 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,985,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $268.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Melius reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, April 1st. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.53.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $169.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.45 billion, a PE ratio of -46.07, a PEG ratio of 68.07 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $194.23 and a 200 day moving average of $208.02. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $169.37 and a one year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.75) EPS. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

