Ingalls & Snyder LLC Sells 55 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Founders Capital Management increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $237.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $182.59 and a 1-year high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

