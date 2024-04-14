Ingalls & Snyder LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 123,790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,435 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 9,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. grew its holdings in ASML by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 3,158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ASML by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on ASML from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,036.00.

ASML Stock Down 3.1 %

ASML opened at $961.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $379.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.72, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.48. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $958.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $783.45.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.12 by $0.48. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.59%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

