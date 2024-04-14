Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $46.15

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.15 and traded as low as $45.00. Ingevity shares last traded at $45.32, with a volume of 115,132 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.75.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Ingevity

Ingevity Stock Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.15 and its 200-day moving average is $43.65.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.34. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.74 million. Ingevity had a positive return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 0.32%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingevity

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ingevity during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 410,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,522,000 after purchasing an additional 42,408 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,176,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,029,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingevity in the third quarter worth $7,463,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ingevity

(Get Free Report)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.